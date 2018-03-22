Police say Howland woman made false claims about school shooting threat



WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Howland woman is in trouble with the law, accused of making false claims about a school shooting and spreading those claims on the Internet.

Appearing in front of a judge in Warren Municipal Court, 41-year-old Vanessa Ackley waived her right to a preliminary hearing, sending her case before the Trumbull County Grand Jury.

Ackley is charged with felony making false alarms after multiple agencies were involved with looking into claims of a school shooting they say she circulated on the Internet last month.

Police say she contacted multiple news outlets and told them Howland police weren’t taking school shooting threats seriously at the middle school. She said those threats came from her husband and she even said she had recordings of his plan.

Detectives with Howland police were tipped off to the claims by the FBI.

“We have interviewed him, interviewed her and right now all the claims that she is making are unfounded,” said Det. Sean Stephen.

Ackley was arraigned on the charge last month and up until Monday was out on bond.

Last week, detectives say an e-mail with similar claims was sent to the school district. Now, they’re looking into where it came from and if Ackley had any involvement.

“No arrests have been made on that report or anything like that. As of now, it is just a preliminary report. At this time, we are currently still investigating it,” Stephen said.

Ackley remains in jail on a hold from the probation department and was ordered to not have any contact with the district or post about it online.