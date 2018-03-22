Report: Fight at Boardman home led to suspect being held at gunpoint

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police said a fight at a Boardman home led to the suspect being held on the ground at gunpoint.

Tuesday night, police were called to a home on Wilda Avenue where they say an ATF agent had a man at gunpoint.

Police said three others were standing near the front porch of the home.

A woman, 25-year-old Miriah Provitt, told police that her boyfriend, 22-year-old Herbert Beard, Jr., pulled her hair and choked her. According to a police report, Provitt was able to run away, and another woman in the home stepped between Provitt and Beard to prevent a further attack.

Police said Beard then reportedly pushed the woman.

A man said he witnessed Beard hit the woman and choke Provitt as well as yell that he was going to kill everyone in the house.

The man, who has a CCW permit, said he pulled out his pistol and ordered Beard to get on the ground.

The ATF agent then arrived on scene and ordered the man to drop his weapon until police arrived.

Police searched Beard, who they said was found with individually-wrapped bags of suspected marijuana. Police said he was highly intoxicated and continued screaming at everyone there, refusing officers’ commands.

He was arrested and charged with domestic violence, trafficking in drugs, assault and aggravated menacing.

Provitt was also arrested on a warrant for a theft charge out of Brookfield.