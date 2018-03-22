Robbery in Youngstown leads to homicide, police say

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police said a man was killed in Youngstown on Thursday evening.

The murder happened in the 700 block of Sherwood Ave. around 7 p.m.

Police said two people went to a house to sell some cell phones after contacting the buyer online.

When they got there, investigators said two others robbed them and one of the sellers was shot and killed.

The suspects ran away, according to a police report.

Police learned the house where the sale was supposed to take place is vacant.

No further information is available at this time.