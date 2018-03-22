Salem woman sentenced for failing to disclose HIV to sex partners

LISBON, Ohio (WYTV) – A woman who failed to disclose her HIV status to sex partners was sentenced to three years in the Marysville Correctional Facility.

Lisa Mutter pleaded guilty to the felonious assault charge in January.

Thursday, she received her sentence in Columbiana County Court of Common Pleas.

Last year, Columbiana County’s health commissioner told the Sheriff’s Office that Mutter admitted to Health Board nurses that she was diagnosed with HIV in 2004, but she said she was not taking her prescribed medication. She added that she had been having sex with men she met on dating websites, according to a County Sheriff’s report.

Ohio has a disclosure law, meaning that people with HIV are required by law to disclose their status to potential sex partners.

She will also be in Trumbull County court later this month facing similar charges in Trumbull County.