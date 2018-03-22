Slippery Rock welcomes new president

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. (WYTV) – There will soon be a new person in charge of Slippery Rock University in Western Pennsylvania.

Dr. William Bahre was introduced Thursday as the university’s president-elect. He’ll succeed Cheryl Norton, who retired last year.

Bahre said he’ll spend the next several months as a new student himself, learning about the campus and his students and staff so he can eventually lobby the state for needed funding.

“A prerequisite for getting what you need is making a compelling case for it. I’ve met with the interim chancellor, and she’s been very reasonable so far in our discussions, “Bahre said. “As we begin to discuss the budget, I understand its limited resources, but we have to advocate for Slippery Rock just as other presidents will advocating for their schools.”

Doctor Bahre comes to Slippery Rock from Georgian Court University, a small, private school in New Jersey.

Bahre will become Slippery Rock’s 17th President when he takes over in July.

Slippery Rock currently has an enrollment of about 8,900 students.