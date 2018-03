Warming temperatures come to the forecast beginning Saturday. Temperatures will climb each day from Saturday through the latter half of next week. Highs are expected to reach into the 50s by Tuesday. That is also when our chance for showers will return.

If you are looking for some days to wash the salt off the car, I’d recommend doing so on either Saturday, Sunday, or Monday. Click “PLAY” on the video above for a detailed breakdown of what to expect over the next seven days