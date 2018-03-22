Student Athlete: Angel Fickes

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Karate and cheerleading typically do not go together, but South Range senior Angel Fickes does both at a very high level.

She’s a unique talent for the Raiders. A national karate champion, plus, straight-A Student and now, Angel is our “33 Student Athlete of the Week.”

“I think hitting people is fun,” said Fickes, with a smile.

Angel packs a punch in her small, 5’5″ frame. Most of the time, she’s quiet and reserved, but karate has given her a newfound confidence.

“I kind of fell in love with the sport at a young age, and it’s just something that you keep coming back to,” she said. “It’s definitely an adrenaline rush still, even after you do it so many times. I don’t think that feeling ever goes away.”

Angel started doing karate when she was five years old. Now, nearly 13 years later, she’s a 3rd-degree black belt and one of the top juniors in her sport. Angel has won over 30 state titles and 30 more national titles.

“You work hard for that and you know, it’s built up over the years. but it’s something that i do enjoy so to me it’s just kind of, a reward for something that i like and that i love.

Angel spends five days, and 10 hours a week at the American Karate Studios. But school always comes first. She ranks 1st in her class at South Range with a 4.0 GPA, on track to be valedictorian.

“Since I was little, I’ve always been a perfectionist. I just always wanted to try my best. I always put grades first and then karate right after it.”