Tractor-trailer tips over in Mercer Co., spilling scrap metal on I-376

SHENANGO TWP., Pa. (WYTV) – A tractor-trailer ended up on its side after a crash on Interstate 376 Thursday afternoon, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

The tractor-trailer was trying to get onto I-376 east from I-80 in Shenango Township, Mercer County around 2:45 p.m.

Investigators said as the driver tried to curve right, he lost control and the vehicle rolled over onto its driver’s side.

After rolling over, it slid on its side across both lanes of I-376 before stopping and blocking both lanes of traffic, PSP said.

The tractor-trailer dumped its load of 44,000 pounds of scrap metal across the road, according to an accident report. I-376 and the exit ramp for I-376 from I-80 east were blocked for about two hours while crews cleared the scene.

PSP said the driver was not injured but he did get stuck in his vehicle.

According to the report, PSP believes speed was a factor and the driver is expected to be charged.