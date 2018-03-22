University of Akron transitioning again; president stepping down

AKRON, Ohio (WYTV) – After just over a year in office, The University of Akron’s president is stepping down from his position.

Matthew Wilson informed the university’s Board of Trustees that he plans to rejoin the faculty of UA’s School of Law, effective July 31.

Wilson, formerly dean of the School of Law, was named the president in October 2016. He replaced Scott Scarborough, who stepped down in May after the board determined the university needed new leadership.

Scarborough took over in July 2014 and had a rocky tenure with falling enrollment under his tenure. He was criticized over cuts and a largely unsuccessful attempt to rebrand the school as “Ohio’s Polytechnic University.”

The University of Akron Board of Trustees Chair Roland Bauer said he appreciated the leadership that Wilson has provided to address a number of challenges.

“He has put in place a number of initiatives that help distinguish UA and have moved us in the right direction. We respect his decision and wish him and his family well in this next chapter of their lives,” Bauer said.

Bauer said in the next four months, the board will meet with key University constituencies to “gain input on the appointment of an interim president.”

