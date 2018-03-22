Winter coat today, but warm up on the way

Related Coverage Spring is hearing our cries for warmer weather!

THURSDAY OUTLOOK

There will be sunshine and clouds, along with cold Thursday morning. Temperatures are in the lower-20s with highs in the mid-30s.

FLURRIES POSSIBLE FRIDAY

Dry air in place will make it difficult to snow, but a few flurries are possible Friday off of Lake Erie as high pressure pushes light winds over the lake.

CLOSE BUT MISSES

This same area of high pressure will help steer a storm south of the Valley this weekend.

WARMER NEXT WEEK

The weekend will be dry but still chilly. We get into the 50s midweek as a few rain showers move in by Wednesday and Thursday.

