Winter coat today, but warm up on the way

THURSDAY OUTLOOK
There will be sunshine and clouds, along with cold Thursday morning. Temperatures are in the lower-20s with highs in the mid-30s.
FLURRIES POSSIBLE FRIDAY
Dry air in place will make it difficult to snow, but a few flurries are possible Friday off of Lake Erie as high pressure pushes light winds over the lake.
CLOSE BUT MISSES
This same area of high pressure will help steer a storm south of the Valley this weekend.
WARMER NEXT WEEK
The weekend will be dry but still chilly. We get into the 50s midweek as a few rain showers move in by Wednesday and Thursday.
SNOW IN APRIL? YEP, click HERE.
See the seven-day forecast HERE.