Youngstown CityScape to focus on litter clean-up this year

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Working to spruce up Youngstown is the goal of Youngstown CityScape.

Thursday morning, the development organization held a breakfast to help kick off fundraising for the year.

CityScape shared its plans to plant flowers and mulch downtown, but this year it’s also adding another focus.

“Our sidewalk squad is also going to be paying attention to litter, cigarette butts, those kinds of things to help the city look its best,” said Sharon Letson.

This year’s planting day is June 2.

If you want to volunteer your time to help the city, fill out a form on Youngstown CityScape’s website.