Ambulances from nearby communities don’t have time for Warren

HOWLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Howland hasn’t provided day-to-day ambulance service to Warren for three years, but it just became an issue this week as Warren officials debated ways to quicken ambulance response time. One private ambulance owner was critical of the township’s policy, while Howland Fire Chief James Pantalone said his EMS crews just don’t have time.

Howland Township’s EMS unit responded to 3,500 calls last year — the most in four years and the most in Trumbull County.

“So, yes, we have our own call volume that’s significant,” Pantalone said.

His department was specifically mentioned at a Wednesday meeting in Warren to discuss improving EMS response time. Howland and Champion will not respond to calls in Warren.

“There are some surrounding communities that refuse to come into the City of Warren,” said Ernie Cook, director of Trumbull 911.

That prompted criticism from Ken Joseph, the owner of Warren’s EMT Ambulance Service.

“Saying I’m not going to cross into a city because there’s an imaginary line drawn by humans, because of whatever the reason would be isn’t right,” he said.

“It was one of those things I had to look at and say, ‘Look, we can’t continue to come into the community as your primary EMS provider,'” Pantalone said. “We want to help, but we have our own community to take care of first.”

Pantalone said Howland will help Warren in a catastrophe but before 2015, Howland helped all the time. He said it became too much.

“We felt as though we were being put into a position as a primary provider in there. The call volume was going up.”

His first priority is his township.

“At one point in time when we had an ambulance at the city, we had call volume in here that makes us shuffle things and we certainly did not want that to happen to our taxpayers.”

Champion’s fire chief said, like Howland, his department is too busy to service Warren, but they’ll help in a catastrophe.

Warren Township, on the other hand, does provide EMS service to Warren’s west side because its chief said it’s the right thing to do.