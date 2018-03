CAMPBELL, Ohio (WYTV) – We’ll soon be packing away the wheel of fish fry for another Lent but we’ve got a great treat this morning.

Christina returns to Campbell to Christ The Good Shepherd to fill your dinner table, it’s delicious and it’s homemade.

The sale runs on Fridays from Noon until 1:30 p.m.

For more information call 330-755-1316.

Christ The Good Shepherd is located at 633 Porter Ave. in Campbell.