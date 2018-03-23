Judge rejects Newton Falls murder defendant’s motion for case dismissal

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Trumbull County judge denied a Newton Falls murder defendant’s motion to dismiss her case.

Claudia Hoerig’s attorneys filed a motion asking the court to dismiss her case for lack of a speedy trial. They claimed that 22 months have passed since her arrest in April 2016, and given the lengthy delay, her rights were violated, according to the court filing.

Judge Andrew Logan ruled, however, that Hoerig led to the delay of her trial by fleeing to Brazil and then fighting her extradition to the U.S. for approximately 645 days.

“In this case, the Court finds the State made reasonable efforts to extradite the Defendant almost immediately,” Judge Logan wrote in his judgment entry.

Hoerig is charged with aggravated murder in the March 2007 shooting death of her husband, Air Force Major Karl Hoerig.

Karl Hoerig was found inside of the couple’s Newton Falls home, and Claudia Hoerig had taken off to Brazil. She was brought back to face murder charges in Trumbull County on Jan. 17, 2018.

Hoerig’s trial is set to begin September 17.