Millennials driving sales: Local stores make social media work for them

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Millennials are now entering the workforce to help run local businesses and they’re using social media to boost sales and reach more customers.

“I feel like we are taking over. I don’t exactly know how,” said Plato’s Closet Social Media Director Catherine Baytos.

Catherine is one of the brains behind the Boardman store’s Instagram account. Plato’s Closet reaches roughly 1,500 people per post on that account.

Many customers who walk into the store see those posts on social media.

“Numberwise, I would say 70 percent. I’m not exactly sure on that, but a lot,” Catherine said.

She isn’t the only one driving success.

Down the road at YM Camera, Sales Manager Robby Yankush has helped fuel record-breaking sales through Facebook.

“Over 75 percent of my click-throughs and my sales are coming from Facebook, so social media for my e-commerce is vital,” he said.

It’s those Facebook clicks to their websites that are driving the bottom line.

“Over 25 percent of my business now is e-commerce on our website,” Robby said.

His posts on Facebook can reach up to 20,000 people and their Facebook Live videos can capture an audience of 2,000 to 15,000.

“People want to view us and see into the store. Using Facebook, using Instagram, you can peer into the [Facebook] Live of YM Camera and see what we have to offer,” he said.

The way businesses reach customers is changing.

“It went from being a small little Facebook thing to every, every social media site possible,” Catherine said. “To stay with it, you have to stay with your audience.”

For other companies looking to cash in on social media, one suggestion is to have all employees participate in posting and Facebook Lives.

“If you put your key players to the front and play your employees to their strengths, that’s how you do it,” Robby said.

Another tip? Make sure you are always generating new and exciting content.

“Post! Post like crazy! Get your name out there, post, boost, promote, do anything you can to get your name out there,” Catherine said.