Nugget of Knowledge: Baby vegetables

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Ever wonder where baby vegetables come from?

Some mini veggies are just picked young before they grow.

Some are hybrids, grown to be short, and some are regular veggies that are cut short.

Take tiny corn. Do tiny farmers grow the ears in tiny cornfields?

They are just baby ears of regular corn, harvested when they’re immature, two to four inches. Then, the producer can pickle it, can it or freeze it.

The baby vegetable can be a hybrid version of a full-sized vegetable as well. A good example is baby broccoli.

Baby artichokes and regular size artichokes come from the same of plant, harvested at the same time, but the baby version is grown in the shade, so it’s smaller.

What about baby carrots?

Some are harvested early so they’re smaller, but most baby carrots are not babies at all. The manufacturer has chopped or whittled them down from regular sized carrots.

