YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The US Marshals have arrested 20-year-old Lavell Collins on Friday.

Collins was wanted in relation to a recent shooting at club Vortex in Youngstown.

He is facing charges of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, having weapons while under disability and theft.

Police are also looking for two other suspects, 30-year-old Brandon Ravnell and 20-year-old Carl Fleeton, Jr.