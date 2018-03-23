Partly sunny and chilly Friday

THIS MORNING

Clear and cold this morning. Temperatures in the mid to upper teens to lower 20’s.

FRIDAY OUTLOOK

As high pressure brings dry air, it also brings cool winds over Lake Erie. So there is a slight chance for a few flurries today, with sunshine and clouds. Overall a chilly dry day.

FRIDAY NIGHT

Clear and cold tonight, low in the mid to upper teens.

NEAR MISS STORM

High pressure continues to push rain and snow South of us tomorrow. Cincinnati will see a snow to rain mix, but we’ll see a few clouds with temperatures in the lower 40’s for Saturday and Sunday.

EVEN WARMER NEXT WEEK, BUT SOGGY

A storm system will move East into the Great Lakes into Tuesday, bringing a chance for rain. Rain will be widespread Tuesday night and into Wednesday. Temperatures will be warmer though, and it will be rain, even overnight when temperatures will stay well above freezing.

