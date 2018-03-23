Performance shows what Boardman Schools have to offer — and what’s at stake

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Boardman School District is known for its music programs and on Friday night, the most popular took place at the high school. Project Mayhem is often referred to as a Trans-Siberian Orchestra type of experience.

They did Carrie Underwood.

Three Doors Down.

And Journey.

“We have songs that are older, we have Free Bird. We also have Havana, the new song,” said senior Annabelle Adkins.

It was Project Mayhem night at Boardman High School — the night every year where classical meets rock ‘n roll. It had all the makings of a rock concert — lasers, beach balls, standing around the stage and a lead guitarist with long blond hair.

“It’s the best quality show we put on. Best sounding, best live performance, it’s just the most fun to do,” said senior Patrick Kale.

“Everyone just sort of gets to go together, and experience the music and have a good time,” senior Sydney Boggs said.

This year’s Project Mayhem took on even more significance after the Boardman School Board announced earlier this week that music would be cut in the elementary schools if a levy on the May ballot fails.

“I can remember doing music in elementary school and I think it’s helped to guide me all the way to this position in high school,” Kale said.

“That’s going to have a real detrimental effect on us and I really hope that levy passes because programs like this won’t be able to thrive as much as we have in the past years,” said senior Adam Zocolo.

“Music education is very important to younger kids and to cut that, it would be such an unfortunate thing to happen,” senior Krista Ritz said.

The 40 students involved with Project Mayhem did 20 songs. It’s not a class, credit or requirement. Everyone volunteered — and had fun.

“This is definitely the top event at Boardman High School, in my opinion,” Kale said.

For the second straight year, Project Mayhem sold out the Boardman Performing Arts Center — 1,600 people were at Friday night’s concert.