Salem Regional Medical Center closing maternity services

SALEM, Ohio (WYTV) – Salem Regional Medical Center is closing its maternity services.

The closure will happen on June 30. Current maternity patients scheduled to deliver after that date will be transitioned to other area maternity providers.

The hospital announced the closure was due to Columbiana County’s aging population and drop in birth rates. Between 2009 and 2017 there has been a 15.6 percent drop in overall births, Salem Regional Medical Center has also decreased falling from 714 births in 2009 to 423 in 2017.

“We understand that our maternity unit has a very strong tie to our communities and we have truly appreciated the privilege to serve thousands of area families over many years,” Matthew M. Bender, Chair of the SRMC Board of Directors, said in a statement following the announcement.

“This very difficult decision to close our maternity unit was reached after an extensive assessment of area women’s current choices when selecting maternity services. Prior to making our decision, we had to consider that approximately 70 percent of expectant mothers in our overall service area are currently choosing to leave our community and deliver their babies at non-SRMC maternity providers, instead of coming to our local maternity unit,” Bender said.

He also said hospital reimbursement for maternity services continues to decline and does not cover the cost to provide those services.

The closure of the maternity department will also impact obstetrics and gynecology patients who see the physicians affiliated with Salem Women’s Health Partners (SWHP). As of July 1, SWHP physicians will no longer provide local OB/GYN care and the practice will be closed. SWHP patients are currently being notified of their care transition options, including transferring to local primary care physicians who provide women’s health services.

SRMC’s affiliated pediatricians will not be affected by the maternity unit’s closing.

In the case that an expectant mother is unable to reach a designated maternity center, after the June 30 closing, SRMC’s Emergency Department physicians and staff are prepared to handle emergency deliveries.