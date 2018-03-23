Steel tariffs should target China, not Europe, local congressman says

(WYTV) – Valley Congressman Tim Ryan sent a letter to President Trump, asking him not to put tariffs on European steel.

Ryan believes the tariffs for China are a good step toward improving American business, but putting tariffs on Europe could harm our allies.

He said China is cheating the markets by selling underpriced things, like steel, to put American steelworkers out of business.

“There will be some adjustments. My concern is the president doesn’t get carried away here, and now going after Europe when they have the same labor standards as us, the same environmental standards as us,” Ryan said.

He said right now, local steel companies just can’t compete with the Chinese prices for steel while China cheats.

Ryan is hoping these new tariffs will help local companies bring jobs back to the area.