‘Suspicious package’ at Shenango Valley Mall found to be box of clothes



HERMITAGE, Pa. (WYTV) – A box of clothing with “strange writing” on it led to the evacuation of the Shenango Valley Mall on Friday afternoon.

Police evacuated the mall after reports of a suspicious package, and the Allegheny County Bomb Squad was called to investigate.

They x-rayed the package and determined it was not dangerous. The box was opened, and clothes were found inside.

Hermitage Police Chief Eric Jewell would not say what was written on the box.

People are being allowed back into the mall at this time.