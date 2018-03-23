Valley farmers watching China vs. US tariff dispute closely

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – China could slap tariffs on American soybeans as retaliation for the U.S. putting tariffs on Chinese steel and aluminum.

Valley farmers are watching the situation closely.

Farmer George Houk’s immediate reaction to the potential tariffs was a hit in the gut. But, then he thought about it, and China wants soybeans.

“They’re trying to raise their standard of living. To do that — instead of eating cereal, eating meat — they’re going to need to import corn and soybeans,” he said.

Houk believes that China’s eventually going to need the supply. He’s not changing his planting plan or schedule for the 400 acres that he handles.

A tariff may affect the price, however.

High production costs and low crops prices already cause quite a sting to farmers’ bottom lines. Many farmers sell contracts for production in advance to get a guaranteed price for part of their production.

Farmers want markets to grow, not shrink.

American farmers have the ability to produce in such volumes that about two of every three rows go overseas. They also get help from other uses for corn and soybeans in items like clothing, boots and more.

Houk says right now, he’s focusing on other issues and letting the tariff issue play out.

“I got a lot more concerns about Mother Nature than China, at this point, especially when we’re March and 30 degrees and snow,” he said.