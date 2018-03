WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Warren man is facing sex charges involving a minor victim.

Glenn Rodgers, 48, is charged with two counts of gross sexual imposition and one count of attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Rodgers was incited by a Trumbull County grand jury on Friday.

According to the indictment, the crime happened on June 1. The victim was listed as a 14-year-old girl.