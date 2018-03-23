WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Cooler than average but improving

*SLOWLY WARMING*

Temperatures will remain below average through the weekend. Both days will feature a decent amount of sunshine so that’s or consolation prize for the lack of warmth. However, each day will be progressively warmer.

The big temperature jump comes Monday when highs spike to the upper 50s. If you are looking for some days to wash the salt off the car, I’d recommend doing so on either Saturday, Sunday, or Monday. Click “PLAY” on the video above for a detailed breakdown of what to expect over the weekend

*RAIN RETURNS*

The chance for showers increases through the day Tuesday. I wouldn’t be surprised to see some raindrops by Tuesday afternoon. The better risk for rain comes Wednesday when scattered showers are expected. Showers are also possible Thursday. All three days will have highs in the 50s.

*CHANGES EXPECTED FRIDAY*

After several days of warming temperatures and no snow, Friday will be a bit different. Current data suggests a storm system will move through the region and cooler temperatures will wrap in on the backside of the storm. As the temperatures drop, rain may mix with or change to snow. The details of this storm system remain very much so up in the area. Current model trends do not agree on the placement of this storm system. The track it takes determines what we will see out of it. Currently, I do see a chance for some snowflakes to at least mix in with the rain by late Friday. Our team will be monitoring this and bringing you updates on WYTV.com and on 33 WYTV News.