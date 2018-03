YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Eastern Gateway Community College announced in a press release that they are in the midst of growth.

EGCC said they plan to include a surgical first assistant program, cybersecurity, app development, and veterinarian technology to their list of degree programs.

“The quality of our academic programs continues to be a driving force behind our success,” said EGCC President Jimmie Bruce.

EGCC said enrollment is over 11,000 students and is expected to grow.