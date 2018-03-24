Hubbard organization is giving away gowns for a cause

The Kloset is made of over 2,000 dresses in different styles and sizes

Brittany Bissell Published:
Kyrsten's Closet

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A Hubbard organization is giving away prom dresses — for free.

The catch — sign a petition to promise not to drink and drive.

The organization is called Kyrsten’s Kloset and they are holding their event Saturday and Sunday from 12 – 4 p.m. in Hubbard.

There will also be raffle baskets and any money made will be donated to help sick children with medical bills and any other expenses to help their families.

The Kloset is made of over 2,000 dresses in different styles and sizes.

They also have accessories and other items all for free.

They will be holding the event at 110 Orchard Avenue.

33 WYTV provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s