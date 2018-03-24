Rain returns this week

The great weather this weekend is going to continue. For once, we are getting the better end of a system moving through.

Saved By the Dry Air
The dry air in place is going to help break up the cloud coverage overnight, but it is going to do something more than that. The high pressure to our northeast is helping to push in a lot of dry air. This will keep the snow off to our south and west. Instead of that system moving across Ohio, it will move away from us! Mother Nature is cutting us a break.

Start of the Work Week
The clear skies will continue for the start of the work week and we will continue the warming trend. For Monday, highs will be in the upper 40s with mostly sunny skies.

Rainy Outlook
Then the rain moves in. We will start to see the rain Tuesday morning and it will remain scattered through most of the day. Highs will continue to increase this week but the change for rain remains. Scattered rain showers will likely continue through Wednesday and then taper off later in the week. Before the threat for precipitation moves out, it is likely for us to see some light snow on the back end. No significant accumulation is expected at this time.

