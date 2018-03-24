Salinas drops 2nd professional fight; overpowered by undefeated Segawa

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown boxer Alejandro “Popo” Salinas met his match Saturday, falling to Sulaiman Segawa by unanimous decision at “March Madness Pro-Am Boxing” held at St. Lucy’s Palermo Center.

The card was presented by South Side Boxing Club, and featured three professional and seven amateur pairings, headlined by Salinas.

“Popo” was supposed to meet up with Reggie Barnett for the USA Mid-American super featherweight title, but a late scratch matched him up with Segawa.

Segawa is a 26-year-old fighter from Uganda, that now improves to 10-0. Due to a late change of Salinas’ opponent, the USA Mid American Super Featherweight Title was not up for grabs Saturday.

Salinas last fought back in September, in a nationally-televised bout in Las Vegas. “Popo” defeated Duarn Vue by unanimous decision, but is still searching for a national promoter.

With the loss, Salinas drops to a 9-2 career record.