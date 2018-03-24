Youngstown Regional Film Commission hosts casting call for future movies

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Nancy Mosser Casting agency rounded up some local talent Saturday to prepare for a few future projects taking place in Youngstown.

The Youngstown Regional Film Commission says it needs talent to build a database for when the film industry comes to town. The database will list qualified people who can be extras or even have feature roles.

The commission says directors often like to have local talent for their movies in the location they’re filming.

“When the movies come into town they’re going to get ahold of Nancy and say, ‘Hey Nancy, we need 50 people and it’s not only for background roles it’s also for speaking roles too,'” said Jean Sebben, Youngstown Regional Film Commission.

The casting call took place at the Holiday Inn in Boardman. If you missed it, the commission has more events planned for the future at the same place.

One of the events is a background extras boot camp. It will be on March 31 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Participants will learn what it means to be part of a movie, from filling out vouchers to learning film diction.

For more information or to sign up for boot camp, visit Film Industry Training Seminars’ website.