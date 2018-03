Temperatures will warm to the 50s for a majority of the coming week, not dropping below 40 degrees for our midday highs.

With the warmer weather, comes rain. The rain begins Tuesday as a widespread, all day rain event.

Tuesday through Sunday, at least some precipitation is expected each day, at times a flurry or freezing rain is possible.

