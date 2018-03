BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Sunday is the last day for the Boardman Rotary’s 36th Annual Pancake Breakfast in Boardman Park.

The park is also hosting a maple syrup festival with demonstrations on how to make the sweet stuff.

Money raised from the breakfast will go back to the community. The rotary will donate everything to Boardman schools, the library, local charities and some money to underdeveloped countries.

The event is from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Sunday.