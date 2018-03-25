Local Boy Scout replaces rotten bridge for use along Lake Newport

With some help, he pulled down the old, rotted wood and built a brand new bridge using donated materials

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – If you run or hike on the west side of Lake Newport, you might notice something new this week.

Boy Scout Luke Hetzel replaced a rotten bridge on the hiking trail in Mill Creek Park over the weekend.

“I run here all the time for Boardman cross country and I figured I’d want to help out the park,” he said.

Hetzel says the bridge is now ready to use.

He’s thankful for the various community groups and donors that are helping him toward becoming an Eagle Scout.

