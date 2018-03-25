Youngstown police: Shot fired in home leaving man dead

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police responded to a call from a woman around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

Youngstown police say they went to a home on the 2700 block of Hudson Avenue.

Police say the woman called the police after a fight with a male acquaintance.

Police said when questioned she said during the fight a gun had fired and she was able to run from the house. They said after she ran from the house she was able to call for help.

Police said she wasn’t sure if the man was shot.

Police said they found the man dead in the home from a single gunshot wound.

No names have been released.

This incident is still under investigation.

WYTV will provide further information as it is released.