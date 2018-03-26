Boardman hospital ready to step in for Columbiana County’s expectant moms

Related Coverage Salem Regional Medical Center closing maternity ward

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital is ready to step in and help expectant mothers after the closing of Salem Regional Medical Center’s maternity services.

Mothers delivering babies after June 30 were told they’d have to find another hospital after the Salem facility announced the closure last week. The facility cited Columbiana County’s aging population and declining birthrate as reasons for the closure.

St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital currently delivers 246 babies a month. It relocated labor and delivery from Youngstown to Boardman four years ago and saw an increase in volume.

Locally, 2,958 babies were born at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital last year, and 1,000 were born at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

Anna Marie Klejka, director of Women and Children Services at Mercy Health, said they can handle the extra children.

“We actually do have the capacity to serve our patients as they come here and present here for care,” she said.

St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital has 12 labor and delivery rooms, plus two dozen beds for mom and baby rooms. It even has 26 beds in the neonatal intensive care.

The hospital provides Level 3 maternity service in a partnership with Akron Children’s Hospital. That means it has specialized care for mother and child during the pregnancy, as well as after delivery.

“It’s really the continuum of care that you want to have for the mother and baby and family, because you never know when a pregnancy can go wrong or be challenging, and that’s why with having all the specialists here and all the specialized equipment, it is a place that can meet any outcome that might present itself,” said Mercy Health CEO Don Kline.

Salem Regional Medical Center and St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital are now working together to transition expecting mothers to their next provider.