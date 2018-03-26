Boardman speech qualifiers compete at state

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Boardman High School senior advanced to a semifinal round at the Ohio Speech and Debate Association State Tournament in March.

Three members of the Boardman Speech and Debate team competed; Pranav Padmanabhan, Alexandra Morar and Yelisa Cortez. Padmanabhan advanced to the semifinal round in International Extemporaneous speaking. Morar and Cortez participated in Informative Speaking and Humor.

The tournament was held in Sylvania, Ohio on March 1-3. The three were accompanied by their coaches Elisabeth Miller and Randy Nord.

“We all had a very successful trip to state this year,” said Miller. “The coaches are proud of our team for their hard work and dedication this season, and we are especially proud of Pranav for making it to the semifinal round, which is a huge accomplishment.”