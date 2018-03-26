Champion chief responds to EMS policy with Warren

CHAMPION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WYTV) – Champion Township Fire Chief John Hickey has posted a response on the department’s Facebook page explaining in detail the fire department’s decision to no longer respond to EMS calls in the city of Warren.

The response comes after WKBN ran a story on Friday in which Ken Joseph, owner of Warren’s EMT Ambulance Service, was critical of Champion and Howland for their policies of not responding to calls in Warren.

“Saying I’m not going to cross into a city because there’s an imaginary line drawn by humans, because of whatever the reason would be isn’t right,” said Joseph, at a meeting on Wednesday to discuss how to improve EMS response time in Warren.

Hickey wrote that on June 26, 2014, a letter was sent to Warren Fire Chief Ken Nussle advising him that “Champion Township Fire Department will no longer be able to support day to day EMS coverage in Warren City effective immediately.”

Champion would continue to respond to a mass casualty situation in Warren when needed.

Hickey wrote that at the time Champion ended daily response to Warren, “we were going two to three times a day into the city.”

In 2014, Champion had 2,052 emergency responses. In 2017, even with the elimination of Warren, responses in Champion have increased to 2,322.

Champion, wrote Hickey, is the fourth busiest department in Trumbull County behind Howland, Niles, and Liberty.

“Our current staffing is four personnel 24/7,” wrote Chief Hickey. “and it’s getting tougher and tougher just to keep up with our own call volume. It is difficult for the staff to keep up the pace they do on a daily basis without adding additional runs to other communities.”

“We will continue to be good neighbors and follow our department mission statement,” Hickey wrote. “Our primary responsibility though is to ensure the safety and quick response for the residents of Champion Township.”

Chief Hickey also noted that Champion is the primary EMS back up for Southington Township, for which it’s paid $25,000 a year.

Champion also provides mutual aid back up “to the north end of Warren Township, Bristol, and Bazetta.”