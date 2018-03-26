Columbiana kindergartner wins state award for fire prevention poster

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WYTV) – A kindergarten student at Joshua Dixon Elementary School in Columbiana received a special honor on Monday.

Piper Montgomery was honored with a visit by the State Fire Marshal’s office for being one of 12 winners in a state poster contest for fire prevention.

Piper wants to be a firefighter when she grows up and even wore her very own uniform to school on Monday. She beat hundreds of kids with her creation, which started as a class project in October.

“I put the fire truck over here, and then the firefighters are jumping off the truck and then one of them is driving it and one of them’s driving the fire truck,” she explained about her design.

Piper’s older sister, who’s in first grade, also won the local portion of the poster competition.

As part of her winnings, Piper was able to ride home Monday on a fire truck.