Columbiana students create t-shirt to sell for Autism Awareness Month

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WYTV) – Two local schools are teaming up to spread a message of acceptance for Autism Awareness Month — and it’s gaining lots of traction.

“We can all be different and yet fit together,” said Amanda Horne, an intervention specialist.

Columbiana and Springfield schools partnered to raise awareness about autism for the month of April.

The graphics design class at Columbiana High School created a design to be printed on t-shirts. The response blew them away.

“We were expecting to sell like, 50 shirts, maybe, and we sold well over 200 of them,” Horne said.

Olivia Morgan is the shirt’s main designer. Her brother has autism, making this personal for her.

“He was different and…people had a hard time accepting that,” Morgan said. “I just really hope that with this design, it makes people realize that your differences are something that everybody has.”

She picked a Dr. Seuss quote that says, “Why fit in when you were born to stand out?” Morgan hopes it will help students like her brother feel accepted and welcomed.

“I think that’s important. That people know those are things that should be embraced, not to be embarrassed about,” she said.

All proceeds from t-shirt sales are going to the Rich Center for Autism in Youngstown. So far, the schools have raised over $1,000.

