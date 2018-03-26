Dr. Thomas Joseph gives information on arthritis and knee replacements

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Dr. Thomas Joseph of Youngstown Orthopedic Associates said there are two different types of knee replacements, and depending how bad your arthritis is you may want to get more information.

Joseph stopped in to WYTV Monday morning and gave some information on the difference between a full knee replacement and a partial knee replacement, which can be shown in the video above.

He said about 20 percent of the patients he sees with bad arthritis are candidates for a partial knee replacement. He also said a knee replacement is expected to last 25 years or more.

When looking at patients with arthritis, he evaluates what stage of the disease process they are in, how bad their symptoms are, if they need conservative treatment, arthroscopic treatment or a knee replacement.

He also said there are ways to help keep the cartilage in your knees a little more healthy. Cartilage receives nutrition from fluid in the joints. So, keeping active and regular exercise, keeping hydrated and eating well are things that are good for your joints, although in some cases genetics play a role.