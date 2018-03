YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Investigators have identified the teenager who was killed during an apparent robbery over cell phones last Thursday in Youngstown.

He’s been identified as Damon Marinoff, of Farrell.

Detectives say he and another teenager drove to a house on Sherwood Avenue to sell a couple phones. They were met by two men who robbed them and shot Marinoff.

At this point, police have not come up with any suspects.