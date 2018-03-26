Lordstown neighbors criticize response to HomeGoods proposal

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Neighbors who say they welcome a new multi-million dollar warehouse to Lordstown are worried that others who feel the same way aren’t speaking up loudly enough.

Bob Shaffer and Keith Westenfelder live next to each other. They also live right behind the 300-acre site where TJX executives say they want to build a facility to service TJ Maxx and HomeGoods stores in the region.

Both men say the majority of residents in the village support the warehouse project. It’s now at a standstill over opposition to a zoning change for the property along Bailey and Halleck Young roads.

“We’ve lost 1,000 jobs from GM [General Motors] on the third shift within the past six months or year — whatever it was. For a company to want to come in here and bring us 1,000 jobs, help kick-start our economy, you can’t argue with that, and for people to be upset because of a rezoning change to help facilitate that, I think is kind of silly,” Shaffer said.

But some have been arguing with that to the point where the company decided over the weekend to put off asking for a zoning variance.

Those against the project have cited noise and traffic, along with others reasons that they don’t want the business here.

The future of the project — as well as the 1,000 jobs — is now in limbo.

“Does Lordstown want to be the laughingstock of Ohio? Because they will be the laughingstock of Ohio if they let this business get away from them,” Westenfelder said.

Leaders with the Youngstown-Warren Regional Chamber said opponents have even threatened to put a referendum on the ballot to keep TJX from going forward. It’s something they worry will give company executives reason to look elsewhere, including the Philadelphia area which was said to be the number-two location.

“I think it gives everyone else another bite at the apple, not just the specific site that they have narrowed down, but everything,” said Sarah Boyarko, senior vice president of economic development at the Regional Chamber.

The neighbors say as the nearby GM Lordstown Complex continues to shrink its workforce, opponents of the warehouse project need to focus on what TJX can bring to the area instead of what’s going in their backyards.

“They need to stop worrying about themselves,” Westenfelder said. “It’s, there are young people coming up in this village and in Trumbull and Mahoning counties that need jobs.”