YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The U.S. Marshall’s have arrested a man in Youngstown for the beating of a 6-year-old child.

Justin Clark was arrested and charged with three counts of child endangerment Monday morning. U.S. Marshall’s picked him up at a house on the 400 block of Salt Springs Road in Youngstown.

Clark had been indicted on Thursday.

