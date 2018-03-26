March beats February for second year in a row

It is no secret that March hasn’t been the nicest month for the area. March is, on average, the 4th snowiest month for the area with January averaging the most.

Average Snowfall For Youngstown By Month

1. January — 16.6″

2. December — 15.0″

3. February — 12.8″

4. March — 10.9″

5. November — 3.6″

6. April — 3.0″

7. October — 0.8″

On average, January, December, and February are the top three snowiest months for our area. But the last two years played out a little differently. Let’s start with the numbers from the 2016 – 2017 winter season. The following is how much snow fell during each month in order from most snow to least snow.

2016 – 2017 Observed Snowfall By Month

1. December 2016 — 23.3″

2. March 2017 — 20.1″

3. January 2017 — 13.6″

4. February 2017 — 6.1″

5. November 2016 — 4.4″

6. April 2017 — 2.0″

7. October 2016 — None

The snowiest months for the 2016 – 2017 snowfall season ended up being December, March, and January. February came in at number four for snowfall. This was in large part because February 2017 ended up being the warmest February on record with an average temperature of 38.6° for the month. The cold returned for March of 2017. It ended up being the second snowiest month of that season and the 8th snowiest March on record! One year later, we have another March that has bumped February out of the top three snowiest months of the season.

2017 – 2018 Observed Snowfall By Month

1. January 2018 — 23.1″

2. December 2017 — 19.0″

3. March 2018 — 15.4″

4. February 2018 — 15.0″

5. November 2017 — 1.0″

6. October 2017 — Trace

7. April 2018 — TBD

So far this winter, our top three snowiest months have been January, December, and March. For the second year in a row, March has measured more snowfall than February. The margin is much closer this year and, As the forecast stands right now, it does not look like the margin will grow much. There is very little chances for additional snowfall before the month ends.

*SUMMARY*

March can certainly be one of the more up & down months from year to year. This year has been cold and fairly snowy and March of 2017 was very similar. But those who were in the area for March of 2012 (the warmest March on record) know that sometimes March can play out much differently. March 2012 had a 10 day stretch where high temperatures never dropped below 70° and four of those days were in the low 80s! The warmth also caused an early growing season which posed issues for farmers and gardeners region-wide when frosty conditions returned in April of 2012–a prime example of too much of a good thing. So, in summary, lets hope March of 2019 falls somewhere warmer than this month has been but maybe not quite as warm as March 2012.