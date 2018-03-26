Nugget of Knowledge: Apples

Related Coverage Nugget of Knowledge: Baby vegetables

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – You’ve heard the expression “as American as apple pie.”

Sorry, apples are not American. Neither is pie, for that matter.

We do grow them in every state in the union, but when Columbus first sailed to the New World, not a single apple was growing anywhere in what would become America.

Apples first grew in Asia. Then, they spread to Europe before the days of the Roman Empire.

Apples finally reached America in 1629.

The first apples grown in America were in Boston, and farmers first plucked them around 1639.

Today, we harvest 100 million bushels of apples in the United States each year. The largest number grow in the state of Washington.

China grows the most apples.

The average American eats more than 20 pounds of apples a year.

How does a worm get into the apple?

It’s born there. A female apple fly pokes a hole in an apple and lays her eggs. They turn into tiny worms that eat their way around the inside of the apple and eventually poke their way out and later turn into flies.

