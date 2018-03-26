ODNR concerned about declining interest in hunting

(WYTV) – Beginning in the 1980s and 90s, the number of hunters in Ohio began to drop.

That decline has continued at an increasing rate, according to a National Overview Survey from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

That survey shows that the number of hunters in the last decade dropped from 12.5 million to 11.5 million.

Jamey Emmert, ODNR’s wildlife communications specialist, said that’s roughly four percent of hunters each year in Ohio.

“A drop in four percent is very scary stuff for anyone who enjoys nature,” she said.

That means less money for Ohio Department of Natural Resources to protect the wildlife and nature.

ODNR brought in $64 million in 2017, but almost 40 percent (roughly $25 million) of that was from hunting and fishing licenses.

“It protects a wide assortment of species — many species that might be critically endangered — and habitats that are critically endangered,” Emmert said.

Some of that money is used to preserve the remaining five percent of wetlands in Ohio. If they are destroyed, ODNR says flooding will become a huge issue.

One thing that hasn’t decreased is the number of wildlife watchers. Those include bird observers.

Jeff Harvey, the owner of Wild Birds Unlimited, said his business isn’t seeing a major increase in customers, but he is always seeing new customers.

Harvey said wildlife watching is popular because anyone can do it.

“It’s just something you can do in your backyard, and plus, it doesn’t take a license,” he said.

Still, that money doesn’t go to ODNR. Most of ODNR’s funding comes from federal aid, deer permits and hunting and fishing licenses.

“Wildlife watchers, as much as it is a fantastic recreational opportunity connecting with nature, it doesn’t pay the bills,” Emmert said.

Two things that the research does show is that the decline of hunters is due to a lack of time and finding friends that also hunt.

“Trying to find the time to go out and trying to find the time to go out and enjoy it with our buddies can be a challenge,” Emmert said.

The survey has been conducted every five years since 1955. Results are based on data collected from the U.S. Census Bureau.