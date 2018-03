GROVE CITY, Pennsylvania (WYTV) – Grove City Police are investigating a string of car break-ins that occurred in the 400 block of Liberty St. during the overnight hours of March 24 to March 25.

It was reported to police several unlocked cars were gone through in the area. Items were removed from only one reported vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grove City Police Department. Residents are also reminded to keep their vehicles locked overnight.