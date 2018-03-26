Sunny and seasonal Monday

MONDAY OUTLOOK

Sunny and warmer for Monday. Morning temperatures in the lower 30’s.

DAMP MID-WEEK

Enjoy Monday, because rain is moving in for Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain by Daybreak Tuesday, with a slight chance for a freezing rain mix at the onset of the rain. As warm air rides in, we’ll quickly change to rain. Low pressure in the Western Great Lakes Tuesday and into Wednesday, with a slowly moving front as the kicker for ongoing rain through Wednesday.

FLOOD POTENTIAL

Localized flooding is possible by Wednesday as rain gauges start to rise into the 1″ to 1.5″+ range.

COLDER INTO THURSDAY NIGHT

Storms will be fast-moving Thursday and into Easter Weekend. Colder Thursday night and into Friday with a rain-snow mix possible into Friday evening

EASTER WEEKEND

Models are in disagreement on the solution for weather on Easter Sunday. We may get lucky and be in between two systems which would give us a dry Sunday. Regardless, it’ll be anything but Spring like, with temperatures in the mid to upper 40’s. Check back for updates on WYTV and right here at WYTV.COM

