The Golden Age: Kennedy Catholic boys roll to record 9th state championship

The Golden Eagles started the game on a 30-0 run, and cruise to victory, 78-36

HERSHEY, Pa. (WYTV) – The Kennedy Catholic boys basketball team cruised to their third consecutive state championship Monday, with a 78-36 victory over Lourdes Regional.

The Golden Eagles now rank 1st all-time in the state of Pennsylvania with nine state titles in school history.

It took Kennedy just 4 seconds to start the scoring, and they poured it on from there. The Eagles started the game on a 30-0 run!

Junior Maceo Austin had 16 points in the 1st quarter alone, and led the team with 29. Junior Oscar Tshiebwe was a dominant force underneath with 24 points and 19 rebounds.

Today’s win marks the 101st P.I.A.A. tournament victory for Kennedy Catholic.

