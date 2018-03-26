Video: Changes coming as the next storm approaches the region

*SUMMARY*

A very stormy pattern is setting up with rain likely several days in the current 7-day forecast. Temperatures will be near to slightly above normal for most of the workweek.

*TUESDAY OUTLOOK–Rain Developing*

Showers are expected to develop early in the morning Tuesday, with rain likely through the morning commute. We will see the risk for showers continuing through the day and into Tuesday night. Temperatures will be just a few degrees shy from average. The average high for Tuesday is 50° and I expect daytime highs in the upper 40s.

*WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK–Rain Persists*

Showers will be ongoing for the start of the day Wednesday. Expect wet weather for the morning commute and continuing into the afternoon. The risk for rain lets up a bit by Wednesday evening. Highs for the day will climb a few degrees above average, reaching the middle 50s.

*THURSDAY OUTLOOK–More Rain Arrives*

Thursday is likely to start off dry or with only isolated showers. Through the day, expect another storm system to move into the region and bring another reinforcing shot of rain showers to the area by the afternoon. Thursday evening looks soggy with rain likely and highs in the middle to upper 50s.

*RAIN TOTALS THROUGH THURSDAY*

Several of the models are showing rainfall between 1″ to 2″ by Thursday evening. Though flooding isn’t likely at this time, the ground is fairly wet after the melting of snow from last week. Expect ponding on area roads and some low-lying areas may have standing water by late-week.

*WATCHING EASTER WEEKEND*

Models do not agree on the movement of an area of low pressure through the region on Easter Sunday. Currently, the ECMWF (Euro) model holds the rain off until Sunday and shows colder air on the backside allowing for a mix of rain and snow. The American counterpart, the GFS, is much faster with the storm system, bringing it through our area on Saturday and then showing some colder air moving in on the backside of the storm, mixing the rain with snow Saturday night. As better model data comes into the weather center, we will be digging through it and fine-tuning the forecast.